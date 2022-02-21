Advertisement

Geneva County man dead after tragic trailer fire

Structure Fire
Structure Fire(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A mobile home fire has left a Geneva County man dead, according to Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson.

Authorities say they were dispatched to a trailer on County Road 54, south of the Hacoda Community around 12:39 AM.

Several volunteer first response teams were called to the fire.

The victim was later identified as Dustin Wayne Strickland and pronounced dead this morning at 2:24 AM.

Coroner Adkinson says Strickland’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy Tuesday morning.

