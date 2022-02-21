Final preparations underway for the return of “WOW”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Final preparations are underway for the return of Southeast’s “Worlds of Work.”

The yearly event was cancelled last year due to COVID, but organizers say it’s coming back bigger and better.

“WOW” is happening at two different locations this year in order to reach more students.

Typically, area 8th graders attend, but this year, juniors are invited as well.

Students can explore the different “worlds” of career opportunities to find what sparks their interest.

Melanie Hill, Program Manager expresses, “If they want to be a radiology tech, if they want to be a plumber, if they want to be in construction, anything like that, then they can set their trajectory with their career tech opportunities in their school system.”

“WOW West” in Andalusia is March 1st and 2nd, while “WOW East” is March 9th and 10th in Dothan.

Over 7,300 students are registered to attend!

