Advertisement

Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say

A Tennessee boy died in a forklift accident.
By Mary Alice Royse and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after a forklift overturned, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced the teenager, identified as Jayden Dalton, was killed when the forklift that he was on overturned on top of him in a lot of an equipment rental business, WSMV reports.

Police said Dalton and another teen started the engines of the machinery on the lot.

A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.

Jayden Brown attended Maplewood High School in Nashville. The school released a statement offering condolences to Brown’s family members and friends while announcing that grief counselors would be available for those mourning.

The police department classified the death as accidental.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
4 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Tyler Winns
Celebrating the legacy of Tyler Winns
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Suspect in Dothan officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Betty Jo "Jody" Millette
“Have a heart, give me a kidney!”, One local women is on the search for kidney donor
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
A Middleton police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash by a suspected intoxicated driver.
Dashcam shows head-on collision involving Wisconsin police cruiser
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
A Middleton police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash by a suspected intoxicated driver.
Wisconsin police cruiser hit head-on by suspected intoxicated driver