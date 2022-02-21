Ariton Fire Chief dies at 69

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ariton Fire Chief, Aubrey Peters, has passed away at the age of 69.

The fire department announced Peters’ passing Sunday evening on Facebook.

Community members responded with love and support for the family.

“He was such a sweet man,” one community member said.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home says the family will receive visitors at 508 Faust Avenue in Ozark.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Ariton High School Gymnasium.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.