Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week DAY 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Today is the first day of Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Alabama. We will be talking about all things severe thunderstorms in the video below!

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.