Advertisement

Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week DAY 1

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Today is the first day of Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Alabama. We will be talking about all things severe thunderstorms in the video below!

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
3 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Tyler Winns
Celebrating the legacy of Tyler Winns
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Suspect in Dothan officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Remembering The Legacy of Tyler Jermaine Winns
Remembering The Legacy of Tyler Jermaine Winns
H.O.P.E. Ministries hosts Black History Month giveaway and voter registration drive
H.O.P.E. Ministries hosts Black History Month giveaway and voter registration drive
weather
Severe Weather Preparedness Week DAY 1
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp (File Photo)
Alabama plan for fighting invasive river species approved