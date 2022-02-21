Advertisement

Alabama plan for fighting invasive river species approved

Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp (File Photo)
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp (File Photo)(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama will be now eligible for as much as $100,000 annually in federal money to fight invasive aquatic species like carp and plants.

The state conservative agency says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently approved the state’s plan for managing nuisance species. That decision opens the door to the money. The state pushed to finish the plan because of the presence of invasive carp in the Tennessee River system. Invasive plant species found in Alabama also are a concern.

The state says it will seek money during the 2022 funding cycle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
3 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Tyler Winns
Celebrating the legacy of Tyler Winns
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Suspect in Dothan officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Arizona Department of Health Services says COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death for...
Will COVID treatments work against newest variants?
Test kits can still be ordered online at covidtests.gov.
Federal COVID-19 test kits arrive in Alabama
Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
Tyler Winns
Celebrating the legacy of Tyler Winns