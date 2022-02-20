Advertisement

Warm and cloudy week ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS- Warm but cloudy Monday on the horizon A chance of isolated showers possible later in the day. A warm and spring like pattern ahead this week. Temperatures will be in the 80s with a chance of isolated showers most days this week. Cold front will cool us down midday Friday bring us back into the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT- Clear turning to mostly cloudy. Low near 47°. Winds ENE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated showers. High near 73°. ENE 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED:

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 10%

WED: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers possible. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

THR: Mostly CLoudy. Low: 62° High: 82°

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 60° High: 78° 20%

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 67°

SUN: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 55° High: 75°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

