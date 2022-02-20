Advertisement

Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana

Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have...
Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. But the state senator behind the bill acknowledges that the measure has a bleak outlook in an election-year session.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. But the state senator behind the bill acknowledges that the measure has a bleak outlook in an election-year session.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved Democratic Sen. Bobby Singleton’s bill. It would make possession of less than two ounces of marijuana punishable by a civil fine instead of a criminal penalty.

An offense would be classified as a violation, a step below a misdemeanor, and carry a fine of up to $250.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
3 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Tyler Winns
Celebrating the legacy of Tyler Winns
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Suspect in Dothan officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the...
House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Governor Ivey visits Sysco Gulf Coast in Geneva
Governor Ivey visits Sysco Gulf Coast in Geneva