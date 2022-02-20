Advertisement

Will COVID treatments work against newest variants?

Treatment success has some questioning need for a vaccine.
Arizona Department of Health Services says COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death for...
Arizona Department of Health Services says COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death for 2020.(Canva)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the new Omicron subvariant BA.2 surfacing, scientists are keeping a close watch as to whether common treatments will work against the new strain.

Right now, experts believe treatments have proven to be more effective at keeping people from getting extremely sick and dying such as the Pfizer Covid pill and monoclonal antibodies.

Other antiviral health experts say we’re in a much better position now to fight COVID than we were two years ago.

With treatments preventing death, many are questioning if vaccines are still needed.

“No one can predict what their course of illness is going to be, especially if they are unvaccinated,” says Alabama infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag. “So catching COVID of any sort put somebody who is unvaccinated at very high risk especially compared to a vaccinated person at getting very sick and potentially dying.”

Saag says the problem is, once that cascade hits, once that person gets very sick you can’t stop it. At that point a vaccine is too late.

Everyone 5 years and older can now get a covid-19 vaccination.

Those ages 12 and older are eligible for a booster shot.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
3 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Suspect in Dothan officer-involved shooting identified
31-year-old Ashtyn Larae Tucker of Fayetteville Arkansas is accused of stealing mail from...
Arkansas woman caught stealing from Coffee County mailboxes, police say
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute

Latest News

Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
FNF Player of the Week: Early County senior Tyler Winns
Celebrating the legacy of Tyler Winns
Good times rolling on in Mobile, second weekend of Mardi Gras
Good times rolling on in Mobile, second weekend of Mardi Gras
The three men convicted in a Georgia state trial of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are now standing...
Feb. 23 declared ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day’ in Ga