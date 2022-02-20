Advertisement

House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said there is a good chance representatives will vote on the bill as early as Tuesday. The bill would do away with permits to carry a handgun in public under clothes or in a purse or bag.

Gun-rights groups argue that people shouldn’t have to get a permit and pay a fee to carry a handgun they legally own. Law enforcement officials argue that the permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety.

