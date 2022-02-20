Advertisement

Good times rolling on in Mobile, second weekend of Mardi Gras

Good times rolling on in Mobile, second weekend of Mardi Gras
Good times rolling on in Mobile, second weekend of Mardi Gras
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The good times continued to roll downtown with the second weekend of Mardi Gras in the Port City, and it did not disappoint.

Three parades back-to-back with Maids of Mirth, Order of Butterfly Maidens, and Krewe of Marry Mates.

Marching bands strutted along, and parade goers caught what they could.

Some shared their favorite part of the night.

“My favorite part is looking at all the floats and toys,” said Cedric Burroughs. “You get to catch stuff like moon pies, toys, beads, like everything.”

More parades roll on Sunday night, starting at 6:30.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
3 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Suspect in Dothan officer-involved shooting identified
31-year-old Ashtyn Larae Tucker of Fayetteville Arkansas is accused of stealing mail from...
Arkansas woman caught stealing from Coffee County mailboxes, police say
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute

Latest News

Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
Lawson State baseball team signs 5-year-old battling brain tumor
FNF Player of the Week: Early County senior Tyler Winns
Celebrating the legacy of Tyler Winns
The three men convicted in a Georgia state trial of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are now standing...
Feb. 23 declared ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day’ in Ga
Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
3 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen