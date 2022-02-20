Good times rolling on in Mobile, second weekend of Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The good times continued to roll downtown with the second weekend of Mardi Gras in the Port City, and it did not disappoint.

Three parades back-to-back with Maids of Mirth, Order of Butterfly Maidens, and Krewe of Marry Mates.

Marching bands strutted along, and parade goers caught what they could.

Some shared their favorite part of the night.

“My favorite part is looking at all the floats and toys,” said Cedric Burroughs. “You get to catch stuff like moon pies, toys, beads, like everything.”

More parades roll on Sunday night, starting at 6:30.

