Celebrating the legacy of Tyler Winns

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Over a week ago, Early County High School lost a piece of its heart when Tyler Winns lost his battle with bone cancer. Tyler’s funeral was today and showed the love and compassion everyone had for him.

“The senior class of 2022 just lost it’s second classmate this school year, so they’re going through an especially difficult time,” says Dr. Jennifer Brown, superintendent, Early County Schools.

Inspiration, believer, and optimist are a few words classmates and others across Blakely use to describe Tyler Jermaine Winns.

“He was always just an exceptional young man,” Dr. Brown. “He was very quiet, reserved, but always respectful and conscientious about his work.”

Dr. Brown says Winns was always a joyful student on and off the field.

“Every time I saw Tyler, he always came to speak to me,” says Dr. Brown. “He would give me a hug, ask me how I’m doing, and make sure to tell me he was doing well also.”

Through the legacy of his parents, son, and friends, he will truly be missed

“He was an encouragement to everyone, especially to his friends, and that carried through to the end of his life,” says Dr. Brown.

Tyler’s family says while he has graduated to Heaven, it’s his lasting positive impact that remains.

“Tyler was an encourager, especially to his friends even until he wasn’t able to communicate anymore. Even the day before he died he was texting his friends encouraging words,” says Dr. Brown.

During their time of sorrow, the Winns are thanking family, the Early County School System and others who have supported them every step of the way.

