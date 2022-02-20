Advertisement

3 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen

Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.(Anthony Thomas WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Three suspects are in custody, charged with murder in the shooting of a Henry County teen this week. Sheriff Will Maddox confirmed the arrests to News 4 on Saturday.

19-year-old Brittney Denise Corbitt died Thursday night near her home on Ozark Road in Newville.

Investigators interviewed several suspects in the hours following the shooting, several of them Ms. Corbitt’s acquaintances, per law enforcement sources.

Maddox said a formal statement regarding the suspects’ apprehension and their identifies is forthcoming.

Those charged are held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

