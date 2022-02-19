Wiregrass student wrote a book to encourage others

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - An 8-year-old girl from Early County is working to encourage other people like her through her love for writing.

“My ‘TT’ wrote a book, and she thought I was playing, and she started laughing at me and everything. But then, I made a book and she was ‘oh she really does want to write a book.’ " says Bri’Yonna Sealy, author.

Bri’Yonna Sealy is not your average 8-year-old. She has been an author for 2 years.

At 6-years-old, Bri’Yonna wrote her book “The Real Me” to share her life with others just like her.

“I want them to know that they are beautiful. They are smart. They can do anything they put their mind to,” says Bri’Yonna.

Her passion for writing and learning doesn’t stop at the book. She says her favorite part of the book is about a place she sees most.

“I like school. I like writing,” says Bri’Yonna.

Her teachers say they see this passion translate into the classroom everyday.

“Bri’yonna with the reading and the questions, I could tell this was not catching her attention,” says Sondra Brewer, Bri’Yonna’s teacher. “Then when they had the last part, and it had write about it, honey she was standing up, had her computer, and she was typing away.”

Her out-going personality translates even further.

“She’s kind of my thermometer,” says Brewer. “She kind of doses off with me, and I’m like ‘Whew, let me get my act together.’ "

After seeing her talents as a student and author, Bri’Yonna’s family says they hope her story can inspire her classmates and others.

“her life is more than just an inspiration for other young people,” says Mia Pittman, Bri’Yonna’s “TT.” “Her life is an inspiration for other adults as well. Yonna inspires me each and everyday, my dreams, my goals, my inspirations. I really am reminded that I can do anything I put my mind to.”

To purchase a copy of Bri’Yonna’s book, you can go on Amazon.

