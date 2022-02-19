Advertisement

Thousands attend first day of 2022 Pensacon

By Stephen Moody
Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - People of all ages and fandoms are in Pensacola this weekend for the largest comic convention on the gulf coast--Pensacon 2022

“It’s great to be back here in Pensacola again this year. There’s a group of us Ghostbusters walking around. I’m in line right now to get my photo op with George Takei,” Michael Booth said.

“Surprisingly for Friday, there’s been more people here than last year. It’s pretty surprising for a Friday. It’s really nice”.

Vendors from across the country have set up booths inside with limited edition items for people to buy.

And for vendors, more people can only be a good thing. And they’re excited to welcome them with open arms.

“This has been pretty on par. I’ve never seen a Pensacon dead. I’ve never been to a Pensacon where there was nothing. We’re always having fun and always moving product. It’s good times,” Jason Quaregna said.

And with events happening day and night this weekend, there’s something for every fan who decides to show up.

And this is just day one. Saturday and Sunday will be filled with events as well at 2022 Pensacon.

