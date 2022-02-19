Spring already?

SYNOPSIS- Warm and sunny weather for the rest of our weekend. A chance of showers comes into play Monday with temperatures warming up into the 70s! The rest of the week we will be in the 80s with a chance of an isolated shower or two most days. Very spring like pattern for us this week!

TONIGHT- Clear. Low near 38°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 69°. NE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear then partly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED:

MON: Partly Cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 49° High: 73°30%

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 58° High: 81° 10%

WED: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers possible. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

THR: Mostly CLoudy. Low: 62° High: 82°

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 60° High: 81° 20%

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 67°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

