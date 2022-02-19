Sec. of State Raffensperger visits Albany, talks of integrity, 2020 election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped by the Flint Riverquarium in Albany Friday. He spoke with students about integrity in the workplace and what happened during the 2020 election.

WALB News 10′s Molly Godley was there and asked him a few questions about new voting laws and how to restore trust in Georgians when they cast their vote.

“Your opponent congressman Jody Hice continues to say voter fraud is the reason why Trump lost what is your response to that?” WALB asked.

“28,000 Georgians skipped the presidential ballot, they didn’t vote for anyone there, yet they voted down-ballot,” said Raffensperger.

Meaning they skipped the presidential race ballot and continued to vote for the other races like Sheriff County commissioners and state representatives.

Raffensperger says the focus now is restoring trust in the election process.

He says one way to do that is through Senate Bill 202.

″We’ve now moved to photo ID for absentee voting, instead of relying on signatures which people said was subjective. No, we’re going to be using photo ID, which is objective. Driver’s license number can’t be that.”

Raffensperger says even though his opponent Jody Hice has been endorsed by President Trump, he’s still confident in his ability to win the race.

“I’m not concerned about that at all for one reason, I’m standing on the truth.”

Referring to the assumption some people have about fraud in the 2020 election.

“People said there were 10,315 dead people that voted, we found four. They said that there were thousands of felons that voted, we saw less than 74. They said there were 2,400 nonregistered voters, we found zero. They said 66,000 under-age voters, we found zero.”

Another concern in the 2020 election was the dominion voting machines. Raffensperger says there’s no basis for it, adding they’ve been certified by the state’s Election Assistance Commission.

″People said the machines flip the votes, but people have to remember we counted recounted every one of those ballots by hand. All five million and we got virtually the same result. Proving two things, President Trump came up short and the machine did not flip the votes.”

Raffesperger says new measures in Senate Bill 202 are confidence-building measures that will hopefully help restore trust in the election process.

