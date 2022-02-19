Enterprise High softball and baseball seniors react to new complex

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- For the first time, Enterprise High School’s softball and baseball teams have true home field advantage.

It’s been a long time coming for the players with the teams finally having a field of their own.

“We’ve been waiting for this for as long as we can remember,” said senior first baseman Savannah Mitten. “We’ve been told that it’s coming, and it’s just awesome to be able to have somewhere that we can call home and somewhere that we’re really excited about.”

Now the teams can get to work.

“We have that home field advantage now that I feel like we didn’t necessarily have before,” Mitten continued. “I remember when we were practicing at Johnny Henderson and playing at Johnny Henderson my seventh and eighth grade year, and then we moved down to Donaldson Park, and it’s awesome to know that this is something that’s concrete, and this is something that’s not going to change.”

For the softball team, it brings a whole new level of energy.

“It adds that like spark, I guess, of like playing, we get a lot more excited to play over here,” said senior catcher Emma Faulk. “The atmosphere is really great. All of our fans come and our classmates.”

Both teams say they’re not taking this state-of-the-art facility for granted.

“This sets high standards for us, so I just feel like we have to compete as a team and use this field and not take advantage of it,” said senior shortstop Noah Loy.

They have one thing on their mind heading into the season.

“Just go win games and make it as far as we can in the playoffs and go win a state championship,” said senior third baseman Jack Williams.

“I’m excited to play, obviously, and win,” said Faulk. “We’re looking forward to these area games. One of our goals this year is to host area because we have this really nice facility.”

Enterprise softball won their first game of the season against Andalusia eight to one.

The baseball team will play two games on Saturday.

