Enterprise High School baseball preview

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise High School baseball team is looking to make a deep run in 7A this season with their brand-new facility, ready just in time for the season.

The group has a mix of veterans and young guys on the team.

After losing five key players who graduated last season, head coach Matt Whitton says he asking some of those younger players to step up, but likes the team’s chances heading into the season.

“Every year your goal is to win a state championship but more importantly we are going to build young men to be better people for the community and we are going to do our best to put the best product we can on the field and be fundamentally sound and execute whatever we need to do and I think our kids work extremely hard at doing that and we are going to make sure we continue doing that on a daily basis.”

The wildcats will open their season at home tomorrow with a game against Smith Station at 11 a.m. and another game against Ariton at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.