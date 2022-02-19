Do’s and Don’ts of political signs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Election season is upon us and so is floods of political signs and strict rules on where they can go and what you can do about them.

Campaign season is here, and politicians are making their rounds, asking constituents to show their support.

”They’re supposed to be on private property. They’re not supposed to be out on the roadways, and you’re not supposed to put them out by telephone poles or on the right of way,” said Jeff Carlisle - Chief Deputy, Houston County Sheriff.

Four by eight signs are for commercial property. Yard signs are for residential areas, but those can only be put up with permission from the homeowner.

“It’s actually just out of respect for the property owners to make sure that you have their permission to put these signs on their property.”

Homeowners can remove any signs they don’t want.

“If somebody puts a sign on your property that you don’t want there then there is no problem with you removing it off of your property.”

If you destroy or remove a political sign on someone else’s property without permission, you face a class two misdemeanor, that’s according to law 16-1019.

“We always tell everybody just leave the signs alone.”

If you run into a problem with campaign signs – first call and file a report with local law enforcement.

