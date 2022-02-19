Advertisement

Appleby takes over, Florida rallies past No. 2 Auburn 63-62

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Colin Castleton added 19 and Florida rallied to beat No. 2 Auburn 63-62 to extend its home dominance in the series.

The Tigers lost their second straight on the road and dropped their first game in regulation. They previously lost to UConn and Arkansas in overtime.

Appleby had everything to do with this one, which was Florida’s 14th straight over Auburn in Gainesville. The senior made 6 of 9 shots in the second half, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and was perfect from the free-throw line.

