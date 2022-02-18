Advertisement

Wicksburg school principals duct taped for a good cause

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Friday the students at Wicksburg High School and Wicksburg Elementary School had a chance to purchase duct tape to tape the principal to the wall.

This was a fun PTO fundraiser to raise money to make upgrades to the break area.

Duct taped were WHS Principal Lee Hyde, WKES Principal Jason Blissett, and WKES Assistant Principal Mary Hudson.

