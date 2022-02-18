Wicksburg school principals duct taped for a good cause

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Friday the students at Wicksburg High School and Wicksburg Elementary School had a chance to purchase duct tape to tape the principal to the wall.

This was a fun PTO fundraiser to raise money to make upgrades to the break area.

Duct taped were WHS Principal Lee Hyde, WKES Principal Jason Blissett, and WKES Assistant Principal Mary Hudson.

Friday the students at Wicksburg High School and Wicksburg Elementary School had a chance to purchase duct tape to tape the principal to the wall. (Source: Anna Gilmore, Wicksburg High School)

