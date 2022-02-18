Advertisement

Suspect in Dothan officer-involved shooting identified

Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The suspect in last night’s officer-involved shooting has been identified by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI says Michael Freigang, 47, was taken to a Dothan hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dothan police say officers were working the scene of a recovered stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Montgomery Highway, when an unrelated vehicle driven by Freigang rode through the crime scene, struck a DPD vehicle and continued towards the officers.

In a statement, DPD Chief of Police Will E. Benny says officers gave commands for the driver to stop, but after being ignored, an officer shot the driver.

Chief Benny says officers gave emergency medical aid to the driver immediately after the incident.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Out of control motorist shot by Dothan officer, police say
Fatal crash kills Newville woman
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute
Suspect sought in Wednesday night Coffee County shooting
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits

Latest News

Picks are based on several categories including reliability and performance.
Consumer Reports announces top cars of 2022
Friday the students at Wicksburg High School and Wicksburg Elementary School had a chance to...
Wicksburg school principals duct taped for a good cause
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
31-year-old Ashtyn Larae Tucker of Fayetteville Arkansas is accused of stealing mail from...
Arkansas woman caught stealing from Coffee County mailboxes, police say