Suspect in Dothan officer-involved shooting identified

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The suspect in last night’s officer-involved shooting has been identified by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI says Michael Freigang, 47, was taken to a Dothan hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dothan police say officers were working the scene of a recovered stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Montgomery Highway, when an unrelated vehicle driven by Freigang rode through the crime scene, struck a DPD vehicle and continued towards the officers.

In a statement, DPD Chief of Police Will E. Benny says officers gave commands for the driver to stop, but after being ignored, an officer shot the driver.

Chief Benny says officers gave emergency medical aid to the driver immediately after the incident.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

