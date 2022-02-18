Advertisement

Sources: Out of control motorist shot by Dothan officer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan police officer shot and killed a motorist who apparently drove erratically through a crime scene, nearly striking police as they investigated an unrelated situation, per sources.

Minutes before that shooting, multiple suspects believed to be riding in a stolen car had been apprehended along Montgomery Highway near Ross Clark Circle.

As the crime scene blocked the highway, another vehicle struck a police cruiser, then traveled toward officers investigating the stolen vehicle report and directing southbound traffic.

That is when an officer shot the driver, according to sources familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

Dothan police will issue a formal statement.

Officer involved shootings are routinely investigated by an outside agency, usually the State Bureau of Investigation.

