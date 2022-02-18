Advertisement

Pleasant Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Pleasant weather is on the way for the weekend with chilly nights and days in the 60s. We’ll jump into the 80s for highs starting Tuesday, with the warmth to last all week. Lower-end rain chances return Monday, but the focus for rain next week will be well north and northwest of the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 35°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 36°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 69° 0%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 58° High: 81° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 81° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

