Pleasant Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Pleasant weather is on the way for the weekend with chilly nights and days in the 60s. We’ll jump into the 80s for highs starting Tuesday, with the warmth to last all week. Lower-end rain chances return Monday, but the focus for rain next week will be well north and northwest of the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 35°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 36°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 69° 0%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 81° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 81° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.