News4 Now: What’s Going On
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of February 18, 2022
- 2022 Bojangles’ Hits for Heroes, Fri Feb 18th - Sat Feb 26
- 2022 Ashford Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show, Sat Feb 19th
- Great Backyard Bird Count, Sat Feb 19th
- Antique Tractor Club Meeting, Sat Feb 19th
- Georgia Arbor Day, Sat Feb 19th
- AARP Tax-Aid: FREE Tax Help!, Mon Feb 21st
- Goin’ North: The African American Women of Sloss Quarters, Wed Feb 23rd
- Plus farmers markets, library story times, and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
