Advertisement

News4 Now: What’s Going On

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of February 18, 2022

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal crash kills Newville woman
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Sources: Out of control motorist shot by Dothan officer
Suspect sought in Wednesday night Coffee County shooting
431 TRAFFIC CRASH
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Houston County intersection

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including...
LIVE: Governor Ivey to Visit Sysco Gulf Coast
Enterprise High School unveils new baseball and softball facility
Enterprise High School unveils new baseball and softball facility
Enterprise High School unveils new baseball and softball facility
Enterprise High School unveils new baseball and softball facility
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates