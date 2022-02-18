Advertisement

LIVE: Governor Ivey to Visit Sysco Gulf Coast

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey on Friday is visiting Sysco Gulf Coast in Geneva.

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, as well as healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other businesses who prepare meals away from home. The company operates approximately 343 distribution facilities worldwide, two of which are in Alabama.

Joining the governor will be Sysco South Region President Sean Hyslop, Geneva Mayor David Hayes, state Sen. Donnie Chesteen, state Rep. Jeff Sorrells, among others.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Fatal crash kills Newville woman
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Sources: Out of control motorist shot by Dothan officer
Suspect sought in Wednesday night Coffee County shooting
431 TRAFFIC CRASH
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Houston County intersection

Latest News

Enterprise High School unveils new baseball and softball facility
Enterprise High School unveils new baseball and softball facility
Enterprise High School unveils new baseball and softball facility
Enterprise High School unveils new baseball and softball facility
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
Home goes up in flames near Webb
Home goes up in flames near Webb