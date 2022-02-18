LIVE: Governor Ivey to Visit Sysco Gulf Coast

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey on Friday is visiting Sysco Gulf Coast in Geneva.

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, as well as healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other businesses who prepare meals away from home. The company operates approximately 343 distribution facilities worldwide, two of which are in Alabama.

Joining the governor will be Sysco South Region President Sean Hyslop, Geneva Mayor David Hayes, state Sen. Donnie Chesteen, state Rep. Jeff Sorrells, among others.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m.

