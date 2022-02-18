Home goes up in flames near Webb

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home went up in flames this evening near Webb. It happened on Gilley Mill Road.

Webb Volunteer Fire and Kinsey Volunteer Fire both responded along with Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Webb police, and Kinsey police.

The fire is under investigation.

News4 is on the scene and will have updates as they become available.

