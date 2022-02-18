Florida Dept. of Corrections holds hiring event to fill 10% vacancy rate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Corrections is facing a 10% vacancy rate across its institutions. Including the Jackson Correctional Institution in Malone.

“Our number one reason is for public safety,” Correctional Officer Recruiter Heather Lipford said. “Our jobs are to keep those that are convicted of crimes behind the fence.”

FDOC along with Chipola College held a hiring event on Thursday.

“We’re having a hiring event trying to recruit staff for our institutions,” Lipford said. “We’re interviewing and setting up processes as far as to get applicants hired.”

At hiring events, recruiters hand out fliers, stating new hires can receive up to $5,000 in bonuses. This event was held at Chipola because many of their recruits were trained there.

“Many of our trainers also work at or have worked at many of the facilities that we serve, so we’re hand in glove, we work together,” Dean of Workforce and Economic Development at Chipola College Darwin Gilmore said.

There is a silver lining, though. Chipola has seen an increase in students entering the Criminal Justice Program.

“It has increased some since the past year or so,” Assessment Center Manager Steve Roddenberry said. “There was a decline, and now it has increased, it’s improved.”

FDOC officials said they hope their recent increased pay, bonuses and benefits help them hire more men and women to keep criminals behind the fence.

For more information on how to apply to be a Corrections Officer, visit www.FLDOCjobs.com, or text ‘APPLY’ to 1-(866)-562-3362.

For more information on the Chipola College Corrections program, visit https://chipolaworkforce.com/corrections/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.