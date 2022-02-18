Enterprise High School unveils new baseball and softball facility

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise baseball and softball teams now have a new place to call home.

Enterprise High School dedicated its brand new sports complex on Thursday.

It’s been more than two years in the making but worth it as the Wildcats now have use of new fields, bullpens, concession stands, press box and a state-of-the-art indoor hitting facility.

It seems like the new fields are doing the Wildcats well as all three games played there on Thursday ended in Enterprise’s favor.

A great way to open the season for the Wildcats.

“Our girls are super super lucky to be able to play at a place like this especially with it being one of the nicest in the Wiregrass,” said softball coach Kate Stump. “Again, it just all boils back to being proud of this place and having a sense of pride about their program. It really is just phenomenal.”

“We’re extremely blessed to have the beautiful facility that we have,” said baseball coach Matt Whitton. “Our administrative team here has worked really hard to get this place done. You know as you can see it’s a beautiful place and something to be proud of.”

