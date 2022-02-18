Cooler today behind the cold front

SYNOPSIS – The rain is on the way out this morning, temperatures are still mild in the lower 60s with winds turning to the north. Clouds will start to clear out by the afternoon hours but we wont see much in the way of warming up today. Chilly once again overnight tonight with lows in the middle 30s. Tomorrow more sunshine with highs in the 60s, but we warm up heading into next week. Lower 80s are in the forecast with the chance of an afternoon shower or two a few days. Our next cold front looks to arrive next Friday morning.

TODAY – Clouds clearing. High near 62°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 35°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 64°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 49° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 58° High: 81° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, showers early. Low: 53° High: 57° 30%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

