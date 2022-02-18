Advertisement

Cooler today behind the cold front

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The rain is on the way out this morning, temperatures are still mild in the lower 60s with winds turning to the north. Clouds will start to clear out by the afternoon hours but we wont see much in the way of warming up today. Chilly once again overnight tonight with lows in the middle 30s. Tomorrow more sunshine with highs in the 60s, but we warm up heading into next week. Lower 80s are in the forecast with the chance of an afternoon shower or two a few days. Our next cold front looks to arrive next Friday morning.

TODAY – Clouds clearing. High near 62°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 35°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 64°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 49° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 58° High: 81° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, showers early. Low: 53° High: 57° 30%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Fatal crash kills Newville woman
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Sources: Out of control motorist shot by Dothan officer
Suspect sought in Wednesday night Coffee County shooting
431 TRAFFIC CRASH
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Houston County intersection

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-18-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-18-22
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 17, 2022
WTVY Wx Logo
Turning Cooler