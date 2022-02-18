Advertisement

Consumer Reports announces top cars of 2022

Picks are based on several categories including reliability and performance.
By CBS News
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS) - Consumer Reports is revealing its Best Cars of the Year: 10 Top Picks of 2022.

Picks are based on several categories including reliability and performance. “They also have to have key safety features such as forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection standard,” says Jon Linkov with Consumer Reports.

Here is a look at the cars that made the list:

Under $25,000

  • Small Car: Nissan Sentra
  • Subcompact SUV: Nissan Rogue Sport

The Sentra and Rogue Sport come standard with the latest safety features. “Both vehicles have been very reliable,” Linkov says.

$25,000-$35,000

  • Small SUV: Subaru Forester
  • Midsized Sedan: Honda Accord
  • Hybrid: Toyota Prius and Prius Prime

The Subaru Forester makes Consumer Reports’ list for the ninth year, and the Toyota Prius is a perennial top pick.

$35,000-$45,000

  • Compact Pickup Truck: Honda Ridgeline
  • Two-Row SUV: Toyota RAV4 Prime
  • Midsized Three-Row SUV: Kia Telluride

The KIA Telluride is a top pick for the third year in a row. It received an almost perfect score on the road test. “It’s had high owner satisfaction according to our annual auto survey,” Linkov says.

$45,000-plus

  • Luxury Midsized SUV: Lexus RX
  • Electric Vehicle: Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E is half SUV, half sports car and fully electric. “It has a range of between 270 to over 300 miles, depending on the version,” says Linkov. The Mach-E also scores well in road tests and safety, according to Linkov. “All that really combines into a very impressive first year electric vehicle,” he says.

Click here for Consumer Reports’ Best Cars of the Year report: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars-best-cars-top-picks-2022/

Copyright 2022 CBS Newspath. All rights reserved.

