Community holds candlelight vigil slain 3-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community members held a candlelight vigil for a slain 3-year-old one week after he was shot in Montgomery.

Ja’Seyon Green was remembered Friday in a field at 3649 Woodley Road. Community members held a vigil and balloon release to honor Ja’Seyon.

The child was inside a vehicle traveling through the area of North Decatur Street and Graves Street last Friday when shots were fired.

He was fatally struck by one of the bullets.

His mother, Kemyasha Green, is grieving the loss of her little boy.

“He didn’t deserved to have his life cut short due to the reckless and inconsiderate behavior,” Green explained. “I would like the community to help me seek justice for my son and get his name out into the public.”

The circumstances surrounding the homicide are still under investigation. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up to support the victim’s family.

“There has been another senseless murder in Montgomery, Alabama,” Interim Police Chief Ramona Harris said in a statement. “Sadly, this is not the first shooting in our city that has taken a young person’s life far too soon. We want to reassure the citizens of Montgomery that we are doing everything we can to interrupt and stop this cycle of gun violence in our communities.”

