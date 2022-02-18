Carroll Eagles ready to soar in postseason play

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carroll boys basketball team is ready for some Sweet 16 redemption.

Last season the Eagles came up just short in the Class 5A Regional Semi-Finals, but now they are headed back to Montgomery for the second straight year.

This squad has been absolutely unstoppable this season.

The Eagles have only lost seven games and went undefeated in area play, as Carroll boasts a dynamic roster filled with talented seniors who aren’t ready to call it quits.

“It’s our last year don’t nobody want to go home early,” said senior Jordan Killings. “So, we’re all together trying to go ahead and get that last ring. It’s our last chance, our last high school game.”

Senior Raquille Reed added, “We came up a little short last year. So, us just getting back in the gym, getting better and working very hard. Everybody knows what we’re competing for now. So, that’s a big thing.”

“It just shows that we can play really well with any team,” said senior Bryson Dawkins. “So, any team that comes our way just be ready to battle. We know we’re ready to battle. We know everything that we want to do with each other. Our last goal is to win that championship and that’s what we’re all working for right now.”

Carroll will go up against Brewbaker Tech Friday at 1:30 P.M.

