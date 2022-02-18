Advertisement

Auburn University pharmacy dean resigns

Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy Dean Rick Hansen has resigned from his position
Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy Dean Rick Hansen has resigned from his position
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy Dean Rick Hansen has resigned from his position, the university announced in an email Friday.

Hansen’s resignation comes amid a report that he allegedly sexually harassed a student. According to The Auburn Plainsman, Title IX documents show Hansen was found in violation of Auburn’s Policy Against Harassment and Discrimination after sexually harassing a student at an off-campus bar last spring.

The university didn’t directly address the alleged Title IX report Friday but released this statement with the announcement of Hansen’s resignation:

“The creation and maintenance of a safe environment for our students will always be the highest priority for Auburn. The university prohibits sexual harassment and addresses all reports under its policies, including allegations of off-campus conduct when appropriate.”

Professor and Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Strategic initiatives Dan Surry will serve as acting dean starting Friday.

The Office of the Provost will launch an internal search for an interim dean in the coming weeks, according to the university’s email.

The interim dean will serve until a national search for a permanent dean is conducted.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Out of control motorist shot by Dothan officer, police say
Fatal crash kills Newville woman
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute
Suspect sought in Wednesday night Coffee County shooting
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits

Latest News

Friday the students at Wicksburg High School and Wicksburg Elementary School had a chance to...
Wicksburg school principals duct taped for a good cause
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
31-year-old Ashtyn Larae Tucker of Fayetteville Arkansas is accused of stealing mail from...
Arkansas woman caught stealing from Coffee County mailboxes, police say
Annual Hits For Heroes tournament starts
Annual Hits For Heroes tournament starts