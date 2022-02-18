Advertisement

Arkansas woman caught stealing from Coffee County mailboxes, police say

31-year-old Ashtyn Larae Tucker of Fayetteville Arkansas is accused of stealing mail from...
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Arkansas woman is in the Coffee County Jail on charges relating to stealing mail from Coffee County residents.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Perry Store community on February 11.

A suspicious woman was reported driving away from a mailbox and into a resident’s yard. When the homeowner confronted the woman she drove away. CCSO deputies quickly located the vehicle and driver.

Investigators say 31-year-old Ashtyn Larae Tucker of Fayetteville Arkansas was inside the car with assorted mail from multiple addresses located in Coffee County.

Tucker was arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail on Theft of Property, Giving False Name or Address, and Illegal Possession or Fraudulent Use of Credit or Debit Card charges. Her bonds total $25,000.

