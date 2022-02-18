Advertisement

Archivist: Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga.,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona in which he plans to castigate anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, likely including the state's GOP governor, Doug Ducey. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)(Ben Gray | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday.

The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.

In a response to a Feb. 9 letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the National Archives confirmed reports that Trump took government records with him down to Florida after he left office in January 2021.

House lawmakers had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter. The Justice Department and the FBI have not yet said what, if anything, they’ll do.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash kills Newville woman
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Out of control motorist shot by Dothan officer, police say
The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute
Suspect sought in Wednesday night Coffee County shooting
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Analysis: Evacuation videos posted Friday were made earlier
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout