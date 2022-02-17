Youths can take part in Ga. birding T-shirt art contest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you know a kid who enjoys nature as well as creating artwork? Georgia’s 16th annual Youth Birding Competition invites resident children and teens to celebrate birds through a T-shirt art contest.

A winner will be picked from each of four age categories: primary (pre-K-second grades), elementary (third-fifth), middle school (sixth-eighth), and high school.

One winner will be awarded the grand prize: Their artwork will appear on the 2022 Youth Birding Competition T-shirt, and they’ll receive a $100 Amazon gift card. The three other winners will each receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

Participants must draw or paint a native Georgia bird that has not been previously featured on a Youth Birding Competition T-shirt (more details at georgiawildlife.com/YBCTshirtArtContest).

Artwork may be created on paper or sheet canvas and must be at least 8-by-10 inches but no larger than 11-by-17 inches.

To enter the contest, email a full-frame photo of the artwork by March 15, 2022, to Linda.May@dnr.ga.gov.

Only one entry per person is allowed, and it must be the youth’s original artwork. Participation in the Youth Birding Competition, scheduled for April 22-23, is encouraged but not required to submit artwork for the T-shirt Art Contest.

Be sure to provide the participant’s name, school, age, grade level, city, phone number and e-mail address, and the species name of the bird depicted in the artwork.

The illustrated bird must be a wild species that is native to Georgia. Artwork of exotic or domesticated species (such as European starlings, pigeons, yellow ducks, peacocks, and parrots) will be disqualified. Draw or paint the bird’s features as accurately as possible. A simple background that provides habitat context is good to include, but make sure the bird stands out well and is the focus of the artwork.

In the 2022 Youth Birding Competition, teams try to see or hear as many bird species as possible throughout Georgia during the event’s 24-hour period. Details, including how to register a team, will be posted soon at georgiawildlife.com/YBC. You can also contact competition coordinator Tim Keyes at (912) 262-3191 or tim.keyes@dnr.ga.gov.

For more information on the T-shirt Art Contest, visit georgiawildlife.com/YBCTshirtArtContest. You can also contact art contest coordinator Linda May at (706) 319-0211 or linda.may@dnr.ga.gov.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.