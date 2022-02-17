Windy today, showers and storms this evening

SYNOPSIS – Mild to start off this morning with most of us in the upper 50s to lower 60s, we will only get warmer through the afternoon. It will be windy today with winds out of the south around 10-25 mph helping bring in that warmer air. Our next cold front moves in tonight, this will bring us a chance of some showers and storms but our severe threat is very low the line looks to weaken before it makes it here. Cooler tomorrow behind the front and it will be in the 60s for a few days. Next week we are in for a big warm up, lower 80s look possible with a slight chance of a few showers in the afternoons.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds S 10-25 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Low near 56°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph 80%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 64°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 49° High: 73° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 58° High: 81° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 63° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

