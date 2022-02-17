Wife donates half of liver to save husband’s life

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) – This Valentine’s Day was extra special for a couple in North Carolina.

Feb. 14 is also National Donor Day, referring to organ donation.

Donating saves lives, and last month it saved the life of Brent White after his wife Joann donated part of her liver to him.

For the Whites, there may be no picture more romantic than the one of the two of them together in a hospital bed. The Winston-Salem couple has been married for eight and a half years.

Last February was when Joann White noticed a drastic shift in her husband’s health and personality.

“By the time he went in to the doctor he already had a score,” Joann White said. “They rank you with a MELD score. It’s a Model End stage Liver Disease score that was transplantable.”

Through the ups and downs, wins and losses, over the following months while caring for two small children, Brent White got to a place where he was healthy enough to try something new.

“I decided at that point that if there was any way we could get him a transplant, I was going to do everything in my power to make that happen, including living donor transplant,” Joann White said.

Dr. Abhi Humar, the Chief of Transplant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said the problem with liver transplants is that there are not enough livers for all of the people who need a liver transplant.

“There’s roughly 12,000 people that are waiting for a liver transplant in this country,” he said.

Brent and Joann White did the transplant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center nearly a year after they realized something was wrong.

“If you look at all the liver transplants that are done in the United States, only about five percent come from a living donor. The other 95% come from a deceased donor but we at our center have expertise in this area, have really seen the benefit of this for our patients,” Humar said.

After years together, the couple found themselves in hospital gowns, recovering together closer than ever and sharing their story.

“I feel really good, I really do,” Brent White said. “I was driving everybody crazy right after the surgery because I woke up and felt like a different person.”

Brent White said he is thankful for what Joann has done for him.

“She’s just been amazing,” he said. “She has been.”

Copyright 2022 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.