Turning Cooler

SYNOPSIS – A cold front is on track to pass overnight with scattered showers, but we’re not expecting any severe weather as this system will be weakening. Clouds will linger well into Friday before we see some sunshine poke through. We’ll start the weekend chilly Saturday morning, but Sunday highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70°.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 56°. Winds S/NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy AM, partly sunny PM. High near 62°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and colder. Low near 35°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 64° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 70° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 81° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/NW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

