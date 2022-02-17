Advertisement

Turning Cooler

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A cold front is on track to pass overnight with scattered showers, but we’re not expecting any severe weather as this system will be weakening. Clouds will linger well into Friday before we see some sunshine poke through. We’ll start the weekend chilly Saturday morning, but Sunday highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70°.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 56°.  Winds S/NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy AM, partly sunny PM. High near 62°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and colder. Low near 35°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 64° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 70° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 58° High: 81° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 82° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/NW at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

{CAPTION HERE}
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
431 TRAFFIC CRASH
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Houston County intersection
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Chickens
Georgia imposes poultry rules to keep bird flu out of state

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-17-22
Windy today, showers and storms this evening
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-17-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 02-17-22
Wind
Strong Winds Thursday
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Through Thursday