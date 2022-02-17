TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Dothan intersection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. has resulted in a road closure. The southbound lanes of U.S. 431 near Headland Ave in Kinsey are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are asking everyone to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

