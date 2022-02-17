Advertisement

Suspect sought in Wednesday night Coffee County shooting

(Source: MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A female suspect is being sought in a Coffee County shooting Wednesday night.

First responders were called to the scene of a firearm assault around 9:00 PM Wednesday night.

The incident took place on Coffee County Road 103 near the Pike-Coffee County line.

Investigators are describing the shooting as a domestic dispute.

A male victim was shot and taken to a hospital. On Thursday investigators were interviewing him at a hospital in Montgomery.

The name of the female suspect has not been released yet.

