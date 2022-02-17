Advertisement

Quinerly leads No. 25 Alabama past Mississippi State 80-75

(Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jahvon Quinerly had 21 points and eight assists to lead No. 25 Alabama to an 80-75 win over Mississippi State.

Charles Bediako scored 15 points, Jaden Shackelford added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Miles finished with 12 points. JD Davison added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs with 22 points and four assists. D.J. Jeffries and Cam Carter each scored 15 points.

