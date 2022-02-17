Providence Christian baseball ready to open the season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The start of the high school baseball season is now just a day away.

The Providence Christian Eagles looking to build off last year’s success with a veteran packed squad.

These players have loads of experience after making it all the way to the Class 3A Semi-Finals last season, which will give the Eagles a huge advantage on the field this spring.

Head Coach Casey Smith is looking forward to see what his guys can accomplish this season.

”You can’t replace experience,” said Smith. “It doesn’t mean that you’re going to be good but at least you know that they have been there. I want them to be able to play to what they are capable of and not be in a situation they are unfamiliar with as best we can so having that from last year will help for sure.”

Providence will open its season at Rehobeth Thursday at 4 p.m.

