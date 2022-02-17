Advertisement

Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama were damaged by severe weather that hit the state on Thursday afternoon.

The Lamar County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says there is minor damage in the county. A power pole was on fire and a power line is down.

In Sulligent, debris is in the road, and some of the debris was the roof of a barn.

The EMA says no one was hurt, and crews are still out assessing damage.

Around 100 people were gathered inside this storm shelter in Carrollton.

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.
A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)

Adamsville’s Fire Chief has confirmed that an 18-wheeler has been flipped over due to high winds.

This happened at Flat Top Road at Big Sky Landfill. No word on if there are any injuries.

Heavy wind and rain was reported in Parrish in Walker County.

Heavy rain in Parrish SOURCE: Andrew Wright

Students at the University of Alabama went to storm shelter areas on campus to stay safe during the severe weather.

UA students in campus safe place
UA students in campus safe place(Sawyer Smith)

The severe weather also causing damage to the football scoreboard at Northside High School.

Northside High School scoreboard damaged in storm
Northside High School scoreboard damaged in storm(Lance Green)

Storms packing heavy rain and wind were reported in Morris in Jefferson County and Alberta City in Tuscaloosa County.

Heavy wind and rain in Morris SOURCE: Matt Alexander

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

{CAPTION HERE}
Newville, Alabama woman killed in rear end crash
431 TRAFFIC CRASH
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Houston County intersection
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Chickens
Georgia imposes poultry rules to keep bird flu out of state

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Six
Mike Wolfe from History Channel's 'American Pickers' show was seen dining at Amor & Tacos in...
Mike from History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ visits Andalusia, Montgomery
Suspect sought in Wednesday night Coffee County shooting
FetchMe is now delivering alcohol
FetchMe is now delivering alcohol