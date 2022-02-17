Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama were damaged by severe weather that hit the state on Thursday afternoon.

The Lamar County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says there is minor damage in the county. A power pole was on fire and a power line is down.

In Sulligent, debris is in the road, and some of the debris was the roof of a barn.

The EMA says no one was hurt, and crews are still out assessing damage.

Around 100 people were gathered inside this storm shelter in Carrollton.

A look inside a storm shelter in Carrollton. (Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)

Adamsville’s Fire Chief has confirmed that an 18-wheeler has been flipped over due to high winds.

This happened at Flat Top Road at Big Sky Landfill. No word on if there are any injuries.

Heavy wind and rain was reported in Parrish in Walker County.

Heavy rain in Parrish SOURCE: Andrew Wright

Students at the University of Alabama went to storm shelter areas on campus to stay safe during the severe weather.

UA students in campus safe place (Sawyer Smith)

The severe weather also causing damage to the football scoreboard at Northside High School.

Northside High School scoreboard damaged in storm (Lance Green)

Storms packing heavy rain and wind were reported in Morris in Jefferson County and Alberta City in Tuscaloosa County.

Heavy wind and rain in Morris SOURCE: Matt Alexander

