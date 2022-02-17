Opp’s record-breaking season continues

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - It has been a record shattering season for the Opp Bobcats who have etched their names in the history books.

“The winning ways of basketball have found their way back here,” said Opp head coach Willie Edwards.

Opp is led by former Bobcat Willie Edwards who has witnessed first hand the enormous growth of this program.

“It’s got to mean something to us,” said Edwards. “As I said to the guys, every year you’re writing your own chapter and you’ve got to write your own history and what your history will be is what you make it.”

This season the Bobcats have broken record after record including ones for: most consecutive home victories with 23, most consecutive area tournament titles with four and most notable, this squad broke a 43-year-old record with 20 wins in a single season after a thrilling sub-regional victory over Wicksburg.

“I mean it’s good,” said sophomore Jabarri Hill. “It’s good to cherish the moments but we’ve got unfinished business and we’ve got stuff to do.”

Junior AJ Coleman added, “I mean it’s good. It feels good. We’ve have Coach Tyson in the locker room jumping with us and it’s just fun.”

So what is the key to success for the Bobcats?

“Defense. Defense wins ballgames. Our team has been improving on defense and that’s basically how we won last night and we don’t ever give up,” said Hill.

Coleman said, “We play good defense. We can score offensively but we just play a lot of good defense so teams can’t score on us.”

Now, Opp is ready to make its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019.

“I told the guys, you are the last 16 teams in 3A basketball,” said Edwards. “You are. You’re one of them. Now, it’s up to you to determine whether you want to be the eight, whether you want to be the four, whether you want to be the two and whether you want to be the one. So, it’s up to you.”

Opp will meet Dadeville Thursday in Montgomery.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.