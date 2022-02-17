Advertisement

One killed, another injured in Houston County wreck

By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -One person was killed and at least one other seriously injured in a Houston County wreck on Wednesday night.

The two-vehicle accident happened along U.S. 431, less than a mile north of Dothan city limits.

Alabama State Troopers issued a traffic alert indicating a portion of the highway would be shut down for an extended period.

Neither the name of the fatality nor the person injured is immediately available.

