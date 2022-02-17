Northside Methodist preps for season opener

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The high school baseball season is set to open up on Thursday.

Northside Methodist is looking to improve this year after going 6-15 last season.

It will be a young group of Knights taking the field this spring, but head coach Mike Mordecai sees this as an opportunity to mold his players and let them grow together as a team.

“A big growing curve for our team,” said Mordecai. “We have a young group, four juniors and eight sophomores. They all get along really well. I mean the chemistry I think on our team is a lot better this year than it has been the last couple of years. So, that’s kind of exciting to see.”

Northside will face off with rival Providence Christian Friday in game one of the season.

