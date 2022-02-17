Mike from History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ visits Andalusia, Montgomery

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Hungry patrons at a south Alabama restaurant got a side order of cable network star power Thursday when Mike Wolfe, the host of the History Channel show “American Pickers” walked through the door.

Residents Tina and Chris Counts were among several customers eating at Amor & Tacos, located in Westgate Plaza, when Mike, security guards, and some of the show’s production crew came in for a bite to eat.

Mike Wolfe from History Channel's 'American Pickers' show was seen dining at Amor & Tacos in Andalusia on Feb. 17, 2022. (Source: Tina and Chris Counts)

The couple knew something was up before they walked into the eatery. “And right away [Chris] noticed their van,” Tina explained. The vehicle, which is featured heavily in the show as the pickers crisscross the country, had an instantly recognizable logo for “Antique Archelogy.”

Mike and several others at lunch around 1 p.m. in an area near the back of the restaurant, the Counts said. They asked permission and were able to snap a few photos with him before he left.

Mike Wolfe from History Channel's 'American Pickers' stops to take a picture with Andalusia residents Tina and Chris Counts on Feb. 17, 2022. (Source: Tina and Chris Counts)

“He’s the only celebrity we’ve ever met, spoke to, shook hands with or any of that good stuff,” Tina explained.

“They were very friendly and down to earth people,” Chris added.

Wolfe and his crew are reportedly looking through antique treasures “with a local in Andalusia who owns a lot of businesses,” according to the Counts.

WSFA 12 News is not releasing the name of the business owner until he confirms his participation in the show.

Wolfe has apparently been in Alabama for several days, having eaten dinner at Montgomery’s Central restaurant on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if Wolfe is focused on other areas of the state or when the episode featuring his Alabama adventures will air.

